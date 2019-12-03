Fannie Gatlin Pittman, 87, of Newport, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home.
Her service was Monday at Wildwood Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Stroud officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Mrs. Pittman was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired after 30 years with the child nutrition department at West Carteret High School. During the same time, she also worked at Town & Country IGA in Newport.
She is survived by her four sons, Johnnie Pittman and wife Sherry of Swansboro, and Larry Pittman and wife Malinda, Kevin Pittman and wife Tammy and Dennis Pittman and wife Gladys, all of Newport; daughter, Judy Pittman and husband Dale of South River; grandchildren, Roger Pittman and wife Amanda of Beaufort, and Larry Pittman Jr. and wife Brandy, Amy Fultz and husband Nathaniel and Adam Pittman, all of Newport; 10 great-grandchildren, Gracyn and Hailey Pittman, both of Beaufort, and Paige Pittman, Marley Pittman, Chase Pittman, Jordan Quillen, Noah Moorer and Adriana, Nathaniel Jr. and Christian Fultz, all of Newport; two sisters, Ruby Payne and husband Hugh of Newport and Virginia Wells of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, John Gatlin and wife Janice of Como, Texas; and special friends, Bill and Brenda Stroud.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Pittman Jr.; son, Edwin Keith Pittman; grandson, Dennis Pittman Jr.; and her parents, Dallas and Bessie Gatlin.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
