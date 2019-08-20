Jerrie Jones, 65, of New Bern, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Life Point Church, officiated by the Rev. Ray Conner.
She was a member of Life Point Church.
She is survived by her daughters, April Holycross McCall of Riverside, Calif., and Linzey Witherup of Newport; son, Donald Holycross Jr. of California; parents, Walter and Margaret Majewsky of Newport; sisters, Diana Zambory of Newport, Annette Jones of Vanceboro, Wendy Gossage of Rockingham and Annette “Robin” Caseman of Newport; brother, Daniel Peart of Newport; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Benny.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences can be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.