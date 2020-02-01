George F. Putney, 61, of Swansboro, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
His service is at 3 p.m. today at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Putney of Cedar Point; daughters, Jessica Leah Austerman of Leonardtown, Md., Madelyn Nicole Knott of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Gabriella Michelle Fettig of Kewaskum, Wis.; brothers, David Putney of Florida and Ronald Putney of Connecticut; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Jacqueline Putney; and a brother, William Putney.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
