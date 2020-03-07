Carter “Gordon” McRee Taylor, 68, of Beaufort, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
His service was Saturday at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Hubert Judon officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Altravis Taylor of Salisbury; a grandson; his mother, Irene Taylor of Beaufort; two sisters, Linda Taylor of LaPlata, Md., and Janice Johnson of Greensboro; five nieces; five nephews; and a host of relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Taylor; and two brothers, Willie Ray Taylor and Jerry Taylor.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
