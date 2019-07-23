Hugh Whaley Jr., 84, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
At this time, there will be no public service or visitation.
As the former long-time owner and operator of the Captain’s Table in Morehead City, Hugh was well known in Carteret County for his love of people and hospitality. He was a good man who would do anything for anyone in need and was always willing to provide a job to someone who needed a fresh start. He loved this county, loved running the restaurant and, above all, loved his family. He was a true, original family man. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Whaley of the home; daughters, Lisa Whaley Jones and husband Alton and Debra Whaley Miller and husband Todd, all of Newport; son, Michael Whaley of Emerald Isle; sisters, Brenda Harvey and husband Jack of Killeen, Texas, and Mary Dowdy and husband Gus of Newport; and grandchildren, Ashli Culpepper and husband Kody and Presley Miller, all of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Whaley Sr. and Nettie Whaley; sisters, Florine Hardesty and Frances Lilly; brothers, Richard Whaley, Earlie Whaley and Johnny Whaley; and grandson, Logan Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the local Boys & Girls Club (Sunshine Lady Club), 3321 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
