Jean Anita Clark Darmo, 70, of Swansboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, with her husband by her side, after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Friday at Cape Carteret Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Clubb officiating.
She was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Okmulgee, Okla., and graduated from Eufaula High School in Eufaula, Okla., in 1967 with the first graduating class at the new high school. She attended Connors State College in Warner, Okla., studying business.
Jean married Keith Clark Sept. 13, 1976, and they enjoyed nearly 40 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2016. In June 2018, she married Jimmy Darmo in a small ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
She was an avid bookkeeper and loved her church.
She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, Jimmy Darmo of Swansboro; brothers, Gary Majors and wife Colleen, Pete Majors and Steve Majors; a sister, Stacy Turner; a daughter, Tammy Horn and husband Mark; sons, Paul Clark and wife Amy, Robert Clark and wife Julie and Conley Clark and wife Tammy; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, along with a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alfred and Anna Majors; husband, Keith Clark; a sister, Lynn Nahid; and a granddaughter, Katie Horn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cape Carteret Baptist Church, Children’s Programs, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
