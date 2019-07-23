Robert A. “Bob” Knobel, 89, of Peletier, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating. There will be a funeral Mass at Saint Dominic in Oyster Bay, N.Y., and burial Monday in Farmingdale, N.Y., at St. Charles Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. The family will also receive friends Sunday evening at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home in Oyster Bay.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.