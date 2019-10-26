Paul Geoffrey Erexson, 39, of Owensboro, Ky., formerly of Garner, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Owensboro Regional Hospital in Kentucky. He has family in Carteret County.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Ray Connor. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
Paul was born in Raleigh March 30, 1980. He attended Garner High School and Fork Union Military Academy. He enjoyed baseball, football and snowboarding. At the age of 11, he accepted Christ and became a member of Aversboro Baptist Church in Garner.
He is survived by his mother, Cecilia Harrelson and husband Larry of Garner; father, Paul F. Erexson and wife Lee of Gastonia; sister, Tera Stine and husband Barrett and their girls, Gwen and Makayla, all of Hickory; brother, Dave Harrelson and wife Ginger and their boys, Ackery and Caden, all of Kinston; maternal grandmother, Lilly Haskett of Newport; aunt, Jan Garner of Gastonia; uncle, Dente Haskett of Newport; and cousins, Brent Haskett of Swansboro and Jenny Howard and husband Danny of Spartanburg, S.C. He is also survived by his aunts, Elizabeth Flowers of Lake View, S.C., Linda Johnson and husband Butch of Shelby, Esterlene Claud and husband Leslie of Charlotte; uncle, Horace Harrelson and wife Kim of Rural Hall; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Junius Haskett of Newport; and paternal grandparents, Chuck and Sara Erexson of Charlotte and Dorothy Harrelson of Mullins, S.C.
The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. at Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
