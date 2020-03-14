Alberta S. Heckman, 89, of Fort Meyers, Fla., passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her second home in Beaufort.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date in Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her son, Robert W. Heckman of Bartow, Fla.; daughter, Barbara Francis-Heckman of Beaufort; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Heckman; and daughters-in-law, Patricia Heckman and Nancy Francis-Heckman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Alberta’s memory can be given to the family foundation, True Heart Animal Foundation, 129 Turner St., Beaufort, NC 28516, or online at gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-true-heart-animal-foundation.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
