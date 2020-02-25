Mary Catherine Smith, 99, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date to be announced.
A native of Graham, Mary Catherine worked for the city of Graham for 18 years and then moved with her husband to Pine Knoll Shores in 1963. There she served on the committee to form the first homeowners’ association, serving as secretary and treasurer of PIKSO Corp.
Later, she was a member of a fact-finding committee that studied the feasibility of incorporating the town of Pine Knoll Shores. During two terms as commissioner of finance and administration, she helped the planning of the PKS administration building.
Mary Catherine will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Smith Thompson of Pine Knoll Shores; brother, William C. “Bill” Bradshaw of Graham; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Smith of Fayetteville; two granddaughters, Teri Lee Hagedorn of New York City and Brooke L. Decker of London; and four great-grandchildren, Kate and Alex Decker and Orion and Zephyer Hagedorn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kerney Lee Smith; and a son, Victor Lee Smith.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.