Ellen Jane Carden Watson, 72, of Hubert, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, with her family and friends by her side.
A private memorial service will be held in late October at the family farm.
Ellen was born March 6, 1947, in Durham, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Narvie Carden. Ellen attended Northern High School in Durham until 1963, when she married Ronald O’ Watson and moved to Emerald Isle. Ellen then graduated from North Lenoir High School in 1966. She eventually moved back to Durham, where she met and married Richard “Rick” N. McClenney. Over the course of the next 25 years, she and Rick moved and lived in many states before finally relocating to Youngsville. After Rick’s passing, Ellen moved to Hubert in December 2017 to be closer to her daughter Tammy and her family.
Ellen was immensely proud of her family and leaves many loving memories behind. As Ellen’s health declined, she always loved her family and cared about them deeply.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Watson Collins and husband Samuel H. Collins Jr. of Emerald Isle; her beautiful grandchildren, Taylor Watts, Kaitlyn Watts, Polly Watts and Kyndall Collins; and three granddogs, Hallie Berri, Laila and Paisley. She is also survived by her brother, Macky Carden and wife Karen of Richmond, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Rick” N. McClenney; and sisters, Sue Carden Hinton and Ann Carden Hairfield.
The family will receive friends at Ellen’s home in the Shadow Creek community of Hubert from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Onslow County Animal Services Humane Society, 234 NW Corridor Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28540, and/or the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.