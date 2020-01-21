Frank Anthony “Tony” D’Errico, 68, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, while in Asheville.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro.
Tony will be remembered as one of Swansboro’s finest. Tony grew up locally, a child of a Marine Corps family, spread happiness and friendship and mentored many. He graduated from Swansboro High School, then moved on to western North Carolina, earned a Class A golf professional card, became a golf professional at several clubs and was part of a loving Asheville family. After returning to his hometown, Tony became heavily invested in Swansboro. He loved daily walks, neighborly visits and telling stories and jokes and, most of all, his family.
Tony is part of several families, the Odum, Piner, Privette families locally, the D’Errico family from Gloversville, N.Y., and the Van Blaricom family from Asheville.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice D’Errico; and a brother, Stephen “Sarge” D’Errico.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org in Tony’s name.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
