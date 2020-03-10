Jean C. Davis, 93, of Mount Olive, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service was Sunday in the Maplewood Cemetery in Mount Olive. Officiating was Dr. H. Dennis Draper Jr. and the Rev. Michael Binger.
Jean was a well-known retired Mount Olive school teacher. She was married to Alonzo James “Jimmy” Davis III, and they were married for 72 years. Upon her earning her bachelor’s degree from East Carolina Teacher s College, she taught school in Seven Springs, Mount Olive and Goldsboro. Later, she earned her master’s degree from East Carolina University.
Jean was an avid gardener, even having had a winning yard in the Festival of Flowers celebration in Mount Olive. She was an active member of the Mount Olive Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Mount Olive Historical Society, Garden Club, Business and Professional Women’s Association and the United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church of Mount Olive.
The family would like to thank her faithful and loving caregivers: Barbara Millard, Michelle Connerton, Vickie Wiggins, Ire Darden and Hazel Wiggins. They are also much appreciative to the Meals on Wheels volunteers.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Lon Davis IV and wife Phyllis of Morehead City, Elaine D. Shipley and husband Mike of Mount Olive and Rebecca D. Jones of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Adrian Skinbinski and husband Thomas, Alonzo James Davis IV and wife Velma, Amy Davis, Amber Price, Candice Coulter and husband Jim, P. J. Hall and husband Brad, John Frick, Caroline Jones and Alyssa Jones; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Davis; her parents, the Rev. Al Chaplin and Rosa Jones Chaplin; and a grandson, Matthew Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Meals on Wheels, Wages, Attn: Meals on Wheels, 601 East Royall Ave., Goldsboro NC 27534.
Arrangements are by Tyndall Funeral Home of Mount Olive.
(Paid obituary)
