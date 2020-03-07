Robert E. “Pete” Steed, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Clyde Cheezam.
Pete was an iron worker with the local No. 5 union out of Alexandria, Va., where he retired with more than 30 years of faithful service. He was a member of Franklin Memorial Methodist Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Hensley of Huntingtown, Md., and Gloria Crockett of Charleston, W.Va.; sons, Clyde Gentry of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Leonard Steed of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; sister, Judy Steed Conway of Morehead City; brother, Dean A. Steed and wife Cassie of Morehead City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth M. Steed; parents, Winfred “Jack” and Rachel G. Steed; sister, Polly Ann Hawley; brother, Cliff Steed; and son, Charles Gentry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, 1112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
