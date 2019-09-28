Patsy Sammons Acha, 74, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Patsy was born at the Cherry Point Hospital and grew up on the family farm in Havelock. She later moved to the Newport area, where she lived the majority of her life. Patsy worked at the Swansboro Shirt Factory before starting her career with NADEP at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. It was there that she was trained in aviation electronics and had a successful career, including working on presidential helicopters. She began working there Aug. 15, 1984, and retired Dec. 31, 2007, just a couple days’ shy of 22 years of faithful service.
Her faith was very important to her, and she enjoyed her church family at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a member. Patsy loved her family and took advantage of every opportunity to be involved in their lives, whether it was coaching softball or leading 4-H. She was hands on to support her children.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronnie Al Acha of the home; daughter, Wendy Padgett and husband Dow of Newport; son, Ronnie Al Acha Jr. and wife Jackie of Newport; sisters, June Gaskill and husband Terry and Debbie Waupause, all of Newport; brother, Jack Sammons of Newport; grandchildren, Jesse Branson and wife Beth, Tiffany Farish and husband Jeremy, Amy Acha, Brittany Steinhauer and husband Logan and Aaron Padgett and fiancée Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Levi Steinhauer, Jase Farish and Maverick Padgett; many loving nieces and nephews; and precious pets, Kayla her horse, Baby her Yorkie and Sadie her golden retriever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Viney Sammons; and a sister, Sarah Sammons.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
