Alvin W. “Al” Thomas III, 53, of Kimberling City, Mo., formerly of Wilmington, Ohio, and Swansboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence.
His service, with Larry Speelman officiating, is at 11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was born Jan. 13, 1967, in Nashville, Tenn., a son of the late Alvin W. Thomas Jr. and Charlotte I. Thomas. After graduating from Wilmington High School in 1985, Alvin joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired as a gunnery sergeant after a 20-year career of serving his country. Following retirement, he worked as a civilian contractor aboard Camp Lejeune for ProSol. Alvin loved spending time with family and friends and in retirement enjoyed golfing and shooting pool.
He is survived by his wife, Christie Steed Thomas; daughters, Jessica Robin Young, Nikki Robin Taylor, Kiernon Thomas, Kanani Thomas, Gabrielle Pierce and Madeline Pierce; a granddaughter, Kira Stinnet; a sister, Sheree Thomas; a brother, Anthony Thomas; grandmother, Thelma Leach Sutherland; and his aunts, nieces, a nephew and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Elizabeth Hibdon Thomas, Alvin W. Thomas Sr. and Tivis D. Sutherland.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alvin be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.
Arrangements are by Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home of Wilmington, Ohio. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
