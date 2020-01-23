JoAnne Ledbetter Chadwick, 87, of Greenville, formerly of Carteret County, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in her home.
A service celebrating JoAnne’s wonderful life is at 2 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Service in Greenville.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory of Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.