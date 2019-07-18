George Edward Schaff, 79, of Cedar Point, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
His service was today in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
He was born July 15, 1940, in Chambersburg, Pa., a son of the late Jacob Gideon and Ruby Sheatrum Schaff. George served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring at the rank of first sergeant.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Shearin Schaff of the home; daughter, Georganna Spann of Swansboro; sons, David Lineberry of Cummings, Ga., and Steven Lineberry of Wake Forest; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a brother, Phillip Schaff of Chambersburg, Pa.; and a sister, Peg Johnson of Chambersburg, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Schaff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to ALS online at alsa.org or to Disabled American Veterans online at dav.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.