Rebecca Monroe Ziady, 78, of Smithfield, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Johnston UNC Health in Smithfield following a prolonged illness.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service, only a private celebration of her life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home of Selma. Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
