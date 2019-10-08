Willie Earl Tutt, 66, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home with his wife, Janie, by his side.
A memorial to celebrate Willie’s life is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Health Care Foundation, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Covenant Funeral Service of Fredericksburg, Va. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
(Paid obituary)
