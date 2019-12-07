Charity Howell Beck, 102, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home with her family at her bedside.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and the Rev. Charles Allard, followed by a reception in the Family Life Center. A private graveside service will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Charity was born Jan. 23, 1917, to the late Claude and Electra Howell in Troy. Charity was their third daughter. Her older sisters were Faith and Hope. Sisters Joyce, Rachel, Nancy and brother Claude Jr. completed the family.
Charity greatly enjoyed the freedom and social life of growing up in a small town. She was an outstanding Girl Scout and star player of the high school basketball team. She was educated at the University of North Carolina of Greensboro and Meredith College. Soon thereafter, she met Warren Beck. They married in 1939 and made their home in Raleigh. There, they began their family of four children, Suzanne, Warren Jr., Bridget and Claudia.
After completing his military service in World War II, Warren opened Sound Appliance Company and moved the family to Morehead City.
Charity loved motherhood and happily participated in the school and church activities of her four children.
First Baptist Church became the center of life for the Beck family. Charity sang in the choir, served on various committees and always provided a cake for any social event. In later years, she became known as the “flower lady” for contributing fresh flower vases for the tables at Wednesday night suppers for more than 20 years.
Charity was devoted to her Sunday school class. She welcomed new members warmly and recognized birthdays with small gifts. The class was renamed The Charity Beck Bible Class. She was able to attend until age 100.
Charity’s artistic talents included crafting, sewing, painting, flower arranging and baking. She always enjoyed entertaining at birthday parties, dinner parties and her bridge club.
Charity will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her wide circle of friends, her little acts of kindness and caring and her concern for anyone who was sick or lonely. She made many visits, always carrying food, to friends and newcomers.
Her legacy of generosity and caring reflects her intention to embody the meaning of her name.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne McDaniel of Durham, Warren Beck Jr. of Morehead City, Bridgete Rubes of Chester, Va., and Claudia Beck of Raleigh; grandchildren, Kendra Rocap and husband Ben, Courtney Southerland and husband John and Tucker Beck; great-grandchildren, Marley Rocap and Hunter Southerland; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Beck; all of her siblings; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
