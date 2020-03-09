Roy Allen Lanier, 75, of Wilmington, formerly of Wallace, left this earthly life for his eternal rest Saturday, March 7, 2020.
His service is at noon Wednesday at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel with the Rev. John Hardy officiating. Mr. Lanier will be entombed at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum following the funeral service.The family will receive friends one hour prior the service at the funeral home.
The family asks that you dress casual to the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
