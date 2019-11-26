Irene Simpson Willis, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Gonsoulin Lincoln of Morehead City and Laura Willis Bonkosky and husband Michael of Winterville; son, Jack Paul Gonsoulin Jr. and wife Sary Casc of Morehead City; grandchildren, Christopher Mayo, Alicia Mayo, Amy Creamer, Alison Gillikin, Ashley Mills and Emily White; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace C. Willis; and parents, Alonzo and Melissa Simpson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
