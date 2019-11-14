William Edmund “Bill” Harris, 88, of Yadkinville, formerly of Carteret County, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin in Yadkinville.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Franklinton, officiated by the Rev. Helen Champion.
He was born April 7, 1931, in Franklinton to the late Grover Benjamin Harris and Harriet Hortense Mohorn Harris. Mr. Harris was a graduate of Franklinton High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Air Force for a total of four years, including two years in Japan as a radar technician. He retired from AT&T in Winston-Salem, where he worked as a technician writer from 1958 to 1985. Mr. Harris came from a musical family and played the ukulele, clarinet and saxophone from high school until his death. After retiring from AT&T in 1985, he and his wife, Barbara, moved to Emerald Isle. In retirement, he enjoyed proof reading for JWK Contractors at Cherry Point for local newspapers and for local book writers.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Miller Harris of the home; two sons, William Edmund Harris Jr. of Wilmington and Craig Miller Harris and wife Rebecca of Yadkinville; grandson, Trenton Lewis Harris of Garner; and several family members, Beth and Tommy Baldwin of Mooresville, Sharon and Johnny Shuck and Minda Harris, all New Bern, Kim and Bill Denius of Conover, Wendy Harris of Raleigh, Trip Bruce and wife Tanya Hall of Sherrills Ford, Lisa and Billy Hensley and Austin Hensley, both of Havelock, and Jean and Ray Wilkerson of Emerald Isle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Harris Hicks; and a brother, Grover Benjamin Harris Jr.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.