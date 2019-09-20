Myron Leslie Tyndall, 90, of Alliance, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
His service was Thursday at Bryant Funeral Home chapel in Alliance. Interment followed in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
He was a member of Alliance United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and telling stories. He took great pride in traveling the world fixing marine aircraft, and he loved his extended Alabama family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Myrtice Tompkins Tyndall; children, Lorna Dixon and husband Bill, Sandra Flythe and husband Kent and Donald Tyndall and wife Lori; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary Tyndall; four brothers, Julius, Glenwood, Willie and Noah; and a grandson, William Clinton Muse.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pamlico County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations in Alliance.
