Minnie Love Carraway Pittman, 97, of Merrimon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Wade Bennett. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Minnie was the daughter of the late Henry M. and Vera Nelson Carraway and the wife of the late Milton Lee Pittman. Minnie was very active with her church, Merrimon United Methodist Church, as well as the Beaufort Chapter No. 128 Eastern Star.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret C. Becton of Merrimon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma C. Robinson, Agnes C. Flythe and Mary C. Pittman; and brothers, Herman Carraway, Dick Carraway, Luther Carraway, Grady Carraway, Jake Carraway and Allen Carraway.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in memory of Minnie at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.