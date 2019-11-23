Colon Kennedy Wall, 88, of Morehead City, died Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City with Pastor Sarah Williams presiding.
Following the service, light refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall. Colon will be buried next to her first husband, Allen Long Ashby Jr., in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Wall was born in Concord to James and Doshie Kennedy. She worked as a cashier in northern Virginia and Maryland for most of her adult life.
She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Zane and husband Brian of Morehead City and Nancy Wickert and husband Michael of Woodbridge, Va.; a son, Allen Ashby III and wife Ann of Las Vegas, Nev.; two stepdaughters, Theresa Grasso and husband Larry of Bowie, Md., and Glenda Malloy and husband Bill of Matthews; one brother, Archie Kennedy of Concord; two sisters, Peggy Gardner of Concord and Stella Willis of Marysville, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and first husband, her second husband, Calvin E. Wall; her daughter, Phyllis Hamilton; and a stepdaughter, Judy Shirley, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends at Brooks Funeral Home today from 3 to 5 p.m.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
