William Francis Eldridge Jr., 40, of Hubert, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home.
His service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with the Rev. Rudolph Outlaw officiating.
He was born May 19, 1979, in Onslow County, a son of William Francis Eldridge Sr. and Kathleen Rooney Eldridge. William served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.
He is survived by his wife, Jody Jenkins Eldridge of the home; daughter, Monica Elane Mehl of Friendship, Maine; sons, Marty Lee Jenkins and Joseph Andrew Mehl, both of Jacksonville; his grandchildren; mother, Kathleen R. Eldridge of Midway Park; sisters, Brenda and Donna, both of New Hampshire, Lisa of Tennessee and Tara of Midway Park; and a brother, Keith of Midway Park.
He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Eldridge Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
