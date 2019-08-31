Eunice Raye Penwell, 88, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Pete Minks. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
She is survived by her son, Ray Penwell of Newport; grandchildren, Alan Briones of Wake Forest, Aaron Melcher of Fayetteville and Amanda Warden and Abigail Silver, both of Havelock; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lee Penwell; parents, Charlie and Mittie Warren; daughters, Ann Briones and Cynthia Leigh Penwell; sisters, Evelyn Braxton, Elsa Faye Perry, Iris Whitmore and Lula Mae Whichard; and brother, Charlie Warren Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with the expense of the funeral services. Donations can be made payable to Ray Penwell and sent to 203 Ashwood Court, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
