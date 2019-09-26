Betty Jean Farthing Jacobs, 83, of Roanoke, Ind., formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Her service was Sunday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., with a lunch reception that followed at Halls Guest House.
Betty was born in Huntington, Ind., Aug. 14, 1936, to the late Claude and Florence Farthing. In 1956, she married the love of her life, David Ray Jacobs, who worked as a mechanical design engineer. They lived in Bluffton, Ind., Chattanooga, Tenn., East Hanover, N.J., New Canaan, Conn., and Norwalk, Conn. Betty worked more than 25 years as dietary supervisor for Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, where she loved caring for patients and making them smile. Betty was happily married to David until his death in 1993. After David’s passing, Betty lived in Beaufort for many years before moving back home to Indiana. Betty and David started their married life in Bluffton, where they were featured in the April 1962 Life Magazine.
“Their story endeared us to an American family navigating the financial realities of purchasing a new home while raising a young family.”
Recently, Betty enjoyed new-found national exposure by starring in several viral videos created by her granddaughter, Rachel Faye Carter. Millions of people viewed the fun clips of Betty’s charm, wit and joyful spirit, and would comment that they wanted her to be their grandma, too. Betty will be remembered for her remarkable kindness and generosity. She loved her family and friends deeply, and she had a gift for making lasting friendships wherever she went.
Betty is survived by her children, Cindy Bognar and husband Scott, Sherri Jacobs and husband Mohsen Gholipour, Jana Elliott and spouse Kim and David Jacobs and wife Diane; grandchildren, Lindsay, Dana, Zachary and Christian Bognar, Nicole and Bryan Gholipour, Spencer Elliott and wife Ashely, Rachel Carter and husband Kaleb and Natalie, and Olivia and David Jacobs; and her great-grandchildren, Jada and Ryder Patron and Noah Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ray Jacobs; sister, Mary Schoeff; and brothers, Donald and Rex Farthing.
Gifts in memory of Betty can be sent to LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne. Online condolences can be made at northernindianafuneralcare.com.
(Paid obituary)
