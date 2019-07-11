Norma Frances Twiford Daniels, 84, of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Otway Christian Church with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating.
She was a native of and grew up in Norfolk, Va., where she attended Maury High School. Norma married William Daniels Dec. 24, 1955, and went with him to Blacksburg, Va., where she obtained her “Putting Hubby Through degree” at Virginia Tech. She then settled in northern Virginia, where she was a full-time homemaker, extremely active in the growth of her children, volunteering in their schools throughout their education, including raising funds for the marching band uniforms at Oakton High School.
She procrastinated learning to drive and was finally enticed to drive by Will buying her a brand-new Mercury Cougar in 1969. This gave her the ability to do one of her favorite things...shop. Norma was always ready to go. She loved to travel, particularly cruising from Alaska to South America, which carried her and Will all over the world. They renewed their vows in 2006 on the Mexican Riviera while cruising on the Dawn Princess.
As her children became older, she went into a professional photography business as Elkins Photo Studio in Vienna, Va., for approximately eight years. Norma was involved with a number of civic associations, including the Vienna Optimist Mrs. Club.
She attended Vienna Baptist Church from 1961 to 2013, where she provided many hours of volunteering her time, including as a librarian and working in the church office. She was an active participant in the worship arrangement committee, as well as other committees throughout the years. Norma was involved in the initial acquisition and gifting of the Lost River Retreat Center in West Virginia, which was a mission of Vienna Baptist Church. Since moving to Smyrna, she has been a member of the Otway Christian Church.
She was the beloved wife of William Edward Daniels; devoted mother of Alicia Michaelle and Daniels DeBow, both of Fairfax, Va., Yolanda Frances Daniels of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and William Edward Daniels II of Summerville, S.C. Norma is also survived by six grandchildren, Holly Lynn Daniels Everton, Mark William Daniels, Curtis Russell Daniels, Reese Daniel Williams, Mariah Michelle Widmer-Edge and Lilly Jane Morgan Daniels; two great-grandchildren, Timothy Edward Everton and Jackson Everton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Alice Frances Twiford and William Herman Twiford of Norfolk, Va.; and siblings, James William Twiford, Dora Mae Twiford Byers, Margaret Elizabeth Twiford Doughty, Robert Herman Twiford and Jene Carrol Twiford.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Otway Christian Church, 242 Gillikin Road, Beaufort, NC 28516, or to the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
