Trey Inman, 38, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Salter Path.
His graveside service is at 3 p.m. today at White Oak Memorial Gardens in Maysville.
He is survived by his father, Eddie Inman of Hampstead; mother, Wanda Morris of Swansboro; daughter, Alexis Ann-Heleen Inman of Swansboro; brother, James Lee Phillips of Swansboro; and sisters, Chassitity Dawn Inman of Pantego and Candice Delight Inman of Stella.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.