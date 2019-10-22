Ronald Dorado Slaughter, 87, of Newport, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James United Methodist Church with the Rev. Thomas Supplee officiating.
Ronald was born in Newport to the late Otis and Christine Slaughter. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and then worked as an aircraft electronics mechanic aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Slaughter of Newport; one son, Brian Lee Slaughter and wife Peggy of Newport; one daughter, Barbara S. Hopkins and husband Ronnie of Newport; four grandchildren, Eric Alan Slaughter and wife Felicia, Ronald Jeremy Hopkins and wife Heather, Daniel James Hopkins and Matthew Hill and wife Nicole; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Alan Slaughter, Owen Grant Hopkins, Carter Hill and Noah Hill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon J. Slaughter.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to St. James Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570, or Broad Street Clinic, 534 North 35th St., Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
