Sylvia June Toner, 82, of Havelock, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, just one day shy of her 83rd birthday. Although for some this might seem especially tragic, it seems fitting in this instance, as her mother and father both did the same.
There are no services planned at this time.
Called Sylvia only by the taxman and telemarketers, she was lovingly referred to as Sister, Mom, June, Grandma, Mim and Mrs. Toner by those fortunate enough to know her. Born in King, June lived her whole life in the Tarheel state. After graduating from Morehead City High School, June took a job at the Sanitary Restaurant and Fish Market as a waitress. Later she continued to work in the hospitality field as a bartender while her husband was overseas, and she met the women who would become her lifelong friends. She also developed a passion for bingo, a game which she would play throughout her life. Whether she caught a lucky card or not, bingo certainly did prove a fortunate game for her – it’s where she met her husband, Richard “Dick” Toner. It was love at first sight for Dick, who upon seeing her immediately asked a family friend for an introduction. The two married Oct. 15, 1963. With him she moved to Havelock, raised a family and remained for 57 years.
June was quite a character. A true Southern lady, June nevertheless refused to be a wilting flower; she was forthright and honest and spoke her mind, and never let the opinions of others stop her from doing what she thought was best – or the most fun at that particular time. A particularly social soul, June was happiest when in the company of her friends and family. She loved to play games, especially bingo and poker, and enjoyed several trips to Las Vegas, Nev., with her friends and family over the years. She and Dick were also parishioners of Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock.
The family wishes to send a special note of gratitude to two of June’s neighbors, Ronnie Loveland and Danny Farren. No one could have asked for more generous or devoted friends. Ronnie and Danny’s selfless dedication to June and Dick allowed them to remain independently in the home they loved and was a great comfort to their children, who could not always be nearby.
She is survived by her husband, Dick; sisters, Jessie Hume and husband Robert and Margaret “Jo” Hostetter and husband Charles; son, David Bosely and wife Peaches; daughter, Rowanne Robertson; four grandchildren, Bryan, Jennifer, Sean and Jake; four great-grandchildren, Megan, Annabelle, Isaac and Evan; and by many nieces, nephews and other kin. She had a profound impact on the lives of each of these, believing as she did that family comes first and that distance cannot truly part those whom love has joined.
June was predeceased by her parents, Bryan J. and Irene K. White; and her beloved daughter, Katherine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory of New Bern.
