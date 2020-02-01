Elizabeth Mary Gratz, 72, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
