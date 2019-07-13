Maria Harris Brown, 45, of Davis, passed away early Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by family after courageously battling cancer.
Her service is at 5 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Davis, officiated by the Rev. Daniel Melton.
Maria was a member of First Baptist Church in Davis.
She is survived by her father, Pat Harris and wife Belinda of Newport; sister, Julie Harris of Davis; brother, Bobby Harris of Princess Anne, Md.; stepson, Cole Brown of Pamlico County; aunts and uncles, Jimmy Harris, Maxine and Gary Day and Audrey Harvey, all of Cedar Island, and Karyn Willis of Davis; and cousins, Gerald Neal Willis and Joel Willis, both of Davis, Johnny Day of Chesapeake, Va., David Day of Portsmouth, Va., Dwayne Harvey of Kinston and Cathy Stavenger of Cedar Island.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Brown; mother, Nancy Harris; and her grandparents, Rena Pearl and Gerald Salter and Effie and Clyde Harris.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.