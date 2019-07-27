Nora Alice Petty Shook, 92, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, while under hospice care in Wilmington. Carol Pigford, her dedicated caregiver, provided nurturing and loving care for the last seven months of Nora’s life.
She was a member of Newport Baptist Church, where a celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nora loved her friends and church family and everyone who knew and loved her are welcome to attend this celebration of her life.
Nora was married to Wallace B. Shook, her devoted husband for 68 years before his death in 2014. Nora was born in Pittsboro Sept. 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Martha Elizabeth Harper Petty, and was retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point “NADEP” with more than 30 years of service.
She is survived by her loving daughter Beth Brookins and husband George of Beaufort; brother, Robert Petty and wife Frances of Sanford; sister, Leora Ritter and husband Joe of Baltimore, Md., and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will see friends following the service.
Nora loved flowers, but if you choose memorial contributions please consider the the building fund at Newport Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation in Wilmington. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.
(Paid obituary)
