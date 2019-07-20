Lillian King, 83; service held

Lillian Telles King, 83, of New Bern, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Saturday at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery in Bettie, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks.
Lillian was a loving wife and mother who loved her family dearly and loved life to the fullest. She was a devoted animal lover and loved her career in nursing.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Alves of Fairhaven, Mass., and Debra Mathis and husband Jim of New Bern; sons, Mark King and wife Karen and Glenn King, all of Dartmouth, Mass.; godchild, Sharon Sheehan; grandchildren, Ryan Alves, Katie Costa, Bethany King, Jacob King, John Cofer and Tyler Cofer; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson J. King; parents, Alexander and Maria Telles; sisters, Linda Braz, Mary Baptista and Gilda Cormier; brother, James Telles; and son, Steven King.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.