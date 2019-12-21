William “Bill” Michael Fahy, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Egbert Church, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis.
“The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Croatan Ridge who’ve been like family for the past several years.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diane Fahy of the home; daughter, Teri Fahy Edwards and husband David of Beaufort; son, Mike Fahy and wife Deena of Cary; sister, Maureen Hernandez of Newport; brother, Michael James Fahy and wife Laura of New Bern; grandchildren, Anna “Alex” Buffaloe and husband Christopher, Tristan Allen Edwards and Jacob Fahy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Fahy and Katherine McIntosh Fahy; and nephew, Matthew Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
