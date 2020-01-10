The Rev. Vicky Reels, 63, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Piney Grove AME Zion Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Michael Johnson, 3516 Plantation Drive in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
