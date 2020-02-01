Nellie Bruce Mitchell Gray, 86, of Snow Hill, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center in Snow Hill.
Her service was Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Conyers and Pastor David Rimmer officiating. Interment followed at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
A native of Lenoir County, she was born Feb. 12, 1933, the daughter of James Avan and Nettie Redd Mitchell. Mrs. Gray was a devoted homemaker and cherished her roles as wife, mother and grandmother. Along with her late husband, Raymond Gray, she spent many years in Newport, where they were active in commercial fishing and farming. She loved clamming and fishing in the river, reading her Bible and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Gray was an avid gardener and loved flowers, particularly roses. Upon returning to Greene County, she became a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
The family would like to acknowledge Mrs. Gray’s hospice nurse Angie Lacrosse, who formed a special bond with her and the family, and the staff of Greendale Forest for the care they provided.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Gray Keel and husband Henry and Nellie Gray Chadwick, all of Snow Hill, and Mary Gray Walton and husband Randy of Cary; a son, Randy Gray and wife Darla of Newport; sisters, Eleanor Wrenn of LaGrange and Patricia Simmons of New River, S.C.; a brother, Jim Mitchell and wife Sadie of LaGrange; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Randolph Gray; a daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Anne Gray; and an infant son.
The family will receive friends at the home of Henry and Peggy Keel, 221 Mill Court in Snow Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second St., Snow Hill, NC 28580.
Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home of Snow Hill. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.
(Paid obituary)
