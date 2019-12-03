Nellie “Nell” Hoogendam, 99, of the Carolina Pines community, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Havelock. Interment will follow the service at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Born on Valentine’s Day in 1920 in Winston-Salem, Nell was one of four children of a sharecropping family that lived and worked throughout the Southeast. She and her parents eventually moved to the Havelock area, and she began working at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where she met and married Richard “Dick” Hoogendam Nov. 13, 1943. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2010.
In addition to raising a family, she worked as a librarian in Havelock area schools and served as the church organist at First United Methodist Church in Havelock for more than 30 years. She also participated in many civic organizations and enjoyed golf, playing bridge and visiting with friends.
The family would like to thank her friends for their faithful visits and especially her caregiver, Elsie, who helped care for her in the final months.
She is survived by one son, Rick Hoogendam; two granddaughters, Heather and husband Mark Weiermann of Bend, Ore., and Michele, husband Ken Buday and their daughter Savannah, all of Carolina Pines.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Cochrane.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 324 Miller Blvd., Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
