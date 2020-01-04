Peggy Kirkland Barwick, 82, of Pittsboro, formerly of Morehead City, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Chapel Hill, surrounded by her family.
Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 800 Market St., Chapel Hill.
She was born in Halifax Oct. 12, 1937, to Charles and Willie Kirkland. She married John Henry Barwick of Grifton in 1961. While newlyweds, they lived in eastern North Carolina and then throughout Central America while John was employed by British American Tobacco Co. In 1994, they returned to North Carolina, retired in Morehead City and relocated to Fearrington Village in 2015.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 58 years, John of Fearrington Village; daughter, Mary Glenn Benton and son-in-law Glenn Benton of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Mary Hunter Benton of Chapel Hill and Capt. John D. Benton of Fort Bliss, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Peggy was predeceased by her son, John Samuel Barwick; and sister, Doris Kirkland Donald.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Bouncing Bulldogs at bouncingbulldogs.org or to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.