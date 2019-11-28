Erna June Lassalvy, 69, of Cape Carteret, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home.
Erna was born in Garden City, N.Y., to the late Oscar and Erna Behlen.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Lassalvy of Cape Carteret; two daughters, Danielle Lassalvy of Cape Carteret and Michelle Glissendorf and husband Steve of Newport; a sister, Linda Zaretsky and husband Ira of Ocean City, Md.; two brothers, Barry Behlen and wife Susan of Syracuse, N.Y., and Robert Behlen and wife Donna of Morehead City; and three grandchildren, Steven Jr., Tyler and Mason Glissendorf, all of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends at Cedarwood Village Club House, Highway 24, Brandywine, following the service.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403, or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St., NW No. 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
