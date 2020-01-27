Retired U.S. Navy Capt. James L. Willis Jr., 87, of Fuquay-Varina, formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Fuquay-Varina.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home in Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences can be made at thomasfuneral.com.
