Carolyn Arlene Lea, 70, of Morehead City, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City with the Rev. Karl Zorowski officiating. A private burial service will take place at a later date.
Born in Morehead City, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Albert Olando Lea and Mary Yopp Lea, who were the owners of Lea’s Fish House on the Morehead City waterfront.
Carolyn attended West Carteret High School in Morehead City and was voted best looking in her 1967 high school yearbook. She was also recognized as the first female student bus driver.
Carolyn was named “Miss Blue Marlin” in the 1967 Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament, earning a spot on the cover of Coaster, a tourist guide in the Carteret County News-Times titled “Girl-Watching.”
She attended Vardell College for Girls and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington but went on to graduate from Mount Olive College with an associate degree in applied science. She attended Carteret Technical Community College, where she graduated from the nursing program and became a licensed practical nurse serving in Carteret County until she retired in 2005.
She is survived by her daughters, Caroline “CJ” Henninger and husband Keith of Gloucester and Amber Wade of Atlanta, Ga.; sons, Chandler Fulcher and wife Christina and Corban Lea, all of Morehead City; five grandchildren, Madison Lea and Dalton Henninger, both of Gloucester, and Cydney, Charli and Caroline Fulcher, all of Morehead City; and two brothers, Albert Lea Jr. of Morehead City and John Lea of Atlantic Beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Lea; and her paternal grandparents, Hamp and Julia Pearl Lea.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 111 Hodges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
