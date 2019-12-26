Linda Elizabeth Murphy, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was today at Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Moore officiating. Burial followed at Through the Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg.
She loved helping people and cooking.
Linda is survived by her father, James Murphy of Raleigh; and her best friend of 42 years, Joe Merrell of Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Linda’s name can be given to Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue, 1550 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC 28516, or online at austinvetoutreach.com/donate.
