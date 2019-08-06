L.C. Brewer Jr., 82, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.
There was gathering of family and friends Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home.
He is survived by his companion, Sylvia Mann of the home; daughter, Amelia Kristen Brewer of Tampa, Fla.; son, Phillip Brent Brewer and wife Lisa of New Bern; and grandchildren, Tyler Brewer, Brittany Brewer, Alyson Brewer, Ethan Mann, Nathan Mann and Ellie Mann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Brewer Sr. and Esther Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.