Paul Gray Guthrie, 80, of Salter Path, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Salter Path First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Bratton and the Rev. Bobby Howard. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Mr. Guthrie was born in Salter Path in 1938 and attended Morehead City High School, graduating with the class of 1958. He entered the military service and served from 1959 until 1963, when he received an honorable discharge, having attained the rank of sergeant first class.
Mr. Guthrie helped organize the Salter Path Fire and Rescue Department in 1964 and was chief until 1972. He was certified as an emergency medical technician in North Carolina and was a certified flight instructor in aeromedical safety for emergency response teams.
Mr. Guthrie started his merchant business in 1969, which was Foodland in Salter Path. Deepwater Trailer Park was his next project, built in 1972. During this time, Mr. Guthrie worked through a partnership and developed two subdivisions, Ocean Oaks and Cape Emerald.
As a certified airplane pilot since 1972, Mr. Guthrie had more than 2,000 flying hours. He served on the Beaufort-Morehead City Airport Authority starting in 1982 and served as vice chairman in 1984. He held that position until 1988.
Mr. Guthrie served as a member of the N.C. Food Dealer Board of Directors, Carteret County Crime Stoppers, the Indian Beach Planning Board and served on the board of directors for First Citizens Bank. He was named in Who’s Who of U.S. Executives in 1989.
Mr. Guthrie helped organize the Bogue Banks Water Corp. He was a member of Salter Path Methodist Church and served as a trustee there and was chairman of the board in 1978. He was appointed to the Carteret Craven Electric Cooperative in 1995. Mr. Guthrie completed his director’s training through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and served on the cooperative’s equipment committee and audit committee and was the assistant secretary for the board.
Mr. Guthrie lived a fulfilled life with numerous business and community activities. In his free time, he lived life to the fullest and enjoyed hunting, boating, dancing and flying and he was even known to chase a pretty woman or two.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Josie Guthrie of Emerald Isle; sister, Margie Frost and husband Henry of Salter Path; nephews, Joey Frost and wife Tammy and Jamie Frost and wife Anita; goddaughter, Jennifer Kay Melby Williams; godsons, Matthew Frost and wife Michelle and Robert Melby and wife Lucy; best friend, Archie Frazier; friends from Canada who became like family, Tony and Esther Carey; faithful furry friend, Choco; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mahala Guthrie; brother, Charles Guthrie; nephews, Jerome Frost and Johna Frost; and furry friend, Hershey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.