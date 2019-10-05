Ethel May Dougherty Chamberlin, 87, of Elizabeth City, formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Waterbrooke Assisted Living in Elizabeth City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Ethel was born Jan. 15, 1932, to the late William L. Dougherty and Clara S. Dougherty in Napoli, N.Y. She worked hard to put herself through nursing school and became a licensed practical nurse in 1971, and in her later years worked at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, in Morehead City until she retired.
She and her husband Bob Chamberlin moved from Corning, N.Y., to Morehead City in 1993. Bob wanted her to be closer to her three sons. Together they enjoyed many years of sailing on the lakes around New York before moving south.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City for the loving care shown to their mother.
She is survived by her three sons, Dale R. Hemenway and wife Elizabeth of Elizabeth City, Shawn E. Hemenway and wife Teresa and Michael S. Hemenway and wife Shalla, all of Newport; four grandchildren, Patrick, Ethan, Marisa and Lauren Hemenway; and sister, Mira Knoble of Tonawanda, N.Y. Ethel has four children from a previous marriage, Bradley, Brian, Brenda and Barbara Lawton; four stepchildren, Judith Landrigan and husband John of Canandaigua, N.Y., Cynthia McCluskey of Horseheads, N.Y., Carol Chamberlin of Wilmington and Sally Ketchum of Corning, N.Y.; as well as many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and the family will host a reception following the services at Woodman Hall in Newport.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
